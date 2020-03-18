Image copyright Getty Images

All schools in Wales will close by Friday at the latest in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Welsh Government has announced.

The country's Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she was bringing forward the Easter break.

It comes as Scotland took similar steps with all schools and nurseries there closing from the end of the week and may not reopen before summer.

There are an estimated 200,000 cases of coronavirus across the globe.

"Today's decision will help ensure an orderly closure, so schools have time to prepare," said Ms Williams.

Childcare centres are expected to remain open until advice is given to close them, Ms Williams added.

Headteachers body NAHT Cymru welcomed the announcement and said details of how schools can support vulnerable children and children of key workers were "yet to be finalised".

Eithne Hughes, Director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said it was "the right decision at the right time".

The announcement was made almost simultaneously with the Scottish Government's decision that schools are expected to shut by the end of the week.

As well as action in Scotland and Wales, in Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson said a decision on schools in England will be taken "imminently".

Ms Williams said from next week, schools would have a "new purpose".

"They will help support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak," she added.

"I am working with my colleagues in the cabinet, with government officials and our partners in local government to develop and finalise these plans."

No announcement was made on exams, however Ms Williams said she would seek to clarify the situation "with urgency".

She said further details on exams would be made "shortly".

After the announcement, Ms Williams told the Senedd that it was not her expectation that every school would open and functional at the end of the Easter recess.

"Clearly we will be keeping that situation under constant review," she said.

Plaid Cymru's education spokesperson Sian Gwenllian said further clarity was needed, alongside clear guidelines from the education minister on the short-term role of schools.

She called for GCSE and A Level exams to be scrapped, postponed or adapted, with the aim of holding them in the autumn or coming to another arrangement.

