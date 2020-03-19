Image caption On Wednesday Kirsty Williams announced school closures

It is possible schools in Wales will not reopen until September, the education minister has said.

On Wednesday, Kirsty Williams announced all schools in the country will close by Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

She brought forward the Easter break, with all summer exams cancelled.

It came as England and Scotland took similar steps with all schools and nurseries closing from Friday and they may not reopen before summer.

Ms Williams said authorities were dealing with "unprecedented times".

“I want schools back to normal as quickly as possible, however, I’m not in a position to tell parents when that will be," she told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast programme.

"We're at the mercy of the progression of this epidemic... as soon as we’re advised by scientists and clinicians it is safe to do so we will open schools."

The Brecon and Radnorshire AM said she wished "very much" she could tell people more, but was not able to.

“We’re looking at what we can do to support workers who are needed on the front line... we’re looking at how we can support our most vulnerable learners," she added.

"After the Easter break I know many schools will be continuing to do what they can on a variety of platforms to carry on some form of learning… it won’t be business as usual."

On Wednesday, Ms Williams said taking the radical step to shut schools would help "ensure an orderly closure, so schools have time to prepare".

"Children will be off for four weeks but I have to be clear with parents, I am not anticipating we will be able to get schools back to normal at the end of the Easter break [or] for a considerable period of time."

She also said this summer's exams would not go ahead, with GCSE (year 11) and A-level (year 13) students to be graded on the work already completed.

What do parents think?

Parents have broadly agreed with the decision but said they faced a "challenging" time.

Image caption "It will be difficult through this period"

One parent, an IT manager who has children at Ysgol Melin Gruffydd in Cardiff, said both him and his wife - a hospital ward sister - worked full time.

"Work is very accommodating but that's challenging with four small children," he said.

"There are online courses [the children] can do but they'll lose that social interaction."

Another parent added: "It's the right decision but it will have a huge impact. The difficult thing is we don't know how long it will last."

The announcement in Wales was made just before the Scottish Government said that schools are expected to shut by the end of the week.

England then followed with a similar closure until further notice.

Ms Williams said she had discussed the issue with her ministerial counterparts in the other UK countries and "all three of us are grappling with the same issue".

Regulatory body Qualifications Wales welcomed the decision to cancel exams and said it gave "clarity" to pupils, parents and teachers during an "unprecedented" situation.

Childcare centres are expected to remain open until advice is given to close.

A Welsh Government spokesman said some schools would be "repurposed" and remain open for vulnerable children and the children of keyworkers dealing with the response to the outbreak.

"We will continue to ensure the Welsh NHS has the resources it needs to deal with the coronavirus outbreak," he added.

Headteachers body NAHT Cymru welcomed the announcement, while Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said it was "the right decision at the right time".

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales has reached 149, although the figure is likely to be higher.

