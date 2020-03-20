Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: Pupils in Wales react as schools close

It is the last day in school for most pupils in Wales - as classrooms prepare to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh Government has ordered lessons to be suspended as part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as a third death from coronavirus in Wales has confirmed.

The 71-year-old patient had underlying health issues and was being treated at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

"I'm very sorry to report that a third patient in Wales who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died," said the chief medical officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton.

"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected."

While all schools are officially closing later today, school buildings will re-open on Monday for the children of key workers in Wales to be cared for.

The UK government has published its list, which applies to Wales, of those individuals it has identified as vital to keeping the country moving - and to help tackle the pandemic.

The list has been separated into eight categories, including frontline health workers and social care staff, nursery and teaching staff, and those involved in food production and delivery.

It also includes the police, those in key public services - such as the running of the justice system and public broadcast - transport workers and critical staff in financial services and utilities.

"If your work is critical to the Covid-19 response, or you work in one of the critical sectors listed below, and you cannot keep your child safe at home then your children will be prioritised for education provision," the UK government said on Friday.

But officials stressed that "every child who can be safely cared for at home should be".

Who are 'key workers'?

The full list includes:

Frontline health workers such as doctors and nurses

and Some teachers and social workers

and Workers in key public services including those essential to the justice system, religious staff, and public service journalists

Local and national government workers deemed crucial to delivering essential public services

deemed crucial to delivering essential public services Workers involved in food production processing, distribution, sale and delivery

processing, distribution, sale and delivery Public safety workers including police, armed forces personnel, firefighters, and prison staff

Essential air, water, road and rail transport workers

Utilities, communication and financial services staff, including postal workers, and waste disposal workers

Anyone who thinks they fall within the critical categories above is asked to check with their employers whether their specific role is necessary for "essential public service".