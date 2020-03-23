Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New timetables are now in place for rail and bus services until further notice

Public transport is to operate on a reduced scale throughout Wales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New timetables are now in place for trains and buses until further notice.

The changes reflect the fall in demand, reduced availability of staff and the latest public health guidance, transport companies said.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said it remained "crucial" to keep some services going for key workers and supply chains.

"This action aims to balance the current significantly reduced levels of passenger demand as people follow the guidelines to socially isolate with the need to reduce the number of people required to run the network," he said.

"This contingency measure will help to ensure there are enough staff to keep services running over the coming weeks and months."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ken Skates hopes the new plans will keep transport on track for the coming months

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should avoid "non-essential" travel.

Operators said the closure of schools, as well as people increasingly working from home, was expected to see a further significant decline in demand.

How have bus services changed?

First Cymru, which operates services across south and west Wales, warned customers face disruption to services because "increasing numbers of staff" were self-isolating.

It said there would be a reduced timetable for services in Ammanford, Bridgend, Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Llanelli, Maesteg, Port Talbot and Swansea.

The company also urged passengers not use cash payments to buy tickets wherever possible, to "stop the spread" of coronavirus.

Image copyright Alan Sansbury Image caption Many bus operators are running a Saturday timetable

Stagecoach, which operates throughout south-east Wales, said a reduced timetable would operate until further notice but had been created to ensure "critical routes are maintained wherever possible".

Nigel Winter, managing director, said the company was working to maintain essential services, safeguard jobs and ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry in a "challenging" situation.

"We also know that our bus services play a vital role in keeping the country running and ensuring key sector personnel get to work," he added.

"Our objective has been to focus resources on where we know they are needed most at this time."

In north Wales, Arriva Bus is running an emergency service but will still operate key routes "to ensure customers can continue to access critical services".

Image copyright JAGGERY/GEOGRAPH Image caption Only eight Cardiff Bus routes will continue as normal

Cardiff Bus is now following a Saturday timetable for most of its services across the capital with the exception of some services which are running normally. School buses will continue for eligible children.

All Newport Bus services are also now following a Saturday timetable in "these unprecedented times", the company said.

It added: "We will maintain bus services for our customers for as long as we are able to."

How are trains affected?

Train operators across Britain will gradually reduce services following talks with the UK and Welsh governments.

However operators will still run core services to ensure key workers can get to their jobs and the flow of goods continues.

Image copyright Richard Jones/MLA Photography/TfW Image caption Busy commuter lines will be prioritised

Transport for Wales said Sunday service times will be applied throughout the week though some additional services will operate to support busier commuter routes.

"This timetable has been designed to be as resilient as possible, whilst ensuring we balance a reduction in demand, availability of our people and the need to support key workers such as health, food retailers and delivery teams," it said.

"We will continue to prioritise peak periods in order to ensure we do not create overly busy travelling conditions and will be monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure people that need to travel during the period can still travel when absolutely necessary."

The operator said advanced tickets were now eligible for refunds.