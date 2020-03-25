Image copyright namibelephant/Getty Images Image caption An antelope in the wild

Two African antelope have escaped from a zoo, with the owners urging the public to remain calm if they encounter them.

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion is currently closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It said an escaped male antelope with "big horns, but is not aggressive", has been located and a team had been sent to recapture it.

A female antelope, described as "not dangerous at all", is also loose.

'Not aggressive'

"We have located the male and are doing our best to keep him in one place as our dart team is on their way," the Facebook post said.

"The female is not dangerous at all, the male however, has big horns, but is not aggressive.

"They will run away from people so please keep your distance and call us so that we can contain them until the dart team arrive."

The public was urged to "remain calm".

Image caption Dean and Tracy Tweedy bought the zoo for £625,000 in 2016

Earlier this month, the zoo, which has two lions, three lynx, and a python among other animals, announced it would close "for the forseeable future" because of coronavirus.

In January, it was served with a notice to shut its dangerous animal enclosures by Ceredigion council because a member of a firearms team must be on duty every day in case an animal escapes.

The zoo shut completely, but despite no arrangements being in place, reopened in February with the owner saying it would not survive otherwise.

Owners are due to appear in court regarding the closure notice.