An urgent appeal for temporary workers has been launched by a health board beleaguered by coronavirus.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board could be "following Italy" as it is overwhelmed by a rapid rise in cases, a senior official has said.

A consultant at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital, which the board runs, said the "tsunami" was affecting all surgery there.

The board has issued a Twitter call for new staff "to start work ASAP" .

"We need you," it reads, "we are offering temporary paid roles."

The heard board says it needs doctors, nurses, admin staff and other workers such as house-keepers and porters.

The latest figures show the Aneurin Bevan health board area has had the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus at 309.

It covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen and south Powys

No explanation has been given by the Welsh Government for the "random" cluster.

On Wednesday, Aneurin Bevan's director of public health, Sarah Aitken, compared the situation to that previously seen in Italy, where 6,800 now have died.

She said the health board was seeing a "rapidly rising increase" in the number of cases, the number of people being admitted to hospital and the number of people dying of the virus.

But Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, said: "We have the power to stop the situation by being sensible, by managing things, by self isolating when directed and by staying away from other people.

"We have the power to stop the spread of the disease as quickly and as badly as it did in Italy."

The Welsh Government has said it was taking "urgent measures" to increase hospital and critical care capacity.

On Tuesday, the prime minister announced strict new curbs on life to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

In an open letter, Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly asked the public to "work with us" while officer enforced current restrictions relating to the virus.

"We're still out in your towns, your streets, preventing and responding to crime," she wrote.

"Please listen to government advice. Gwent Police will be proportionate and understanding.

"But if people ignore the advice, we will need to take action."

She urged young people not to congregate in groups, as this was "dangerous" for the spread of the virus.