Image copyright Family photos Image caption Police said the deaths were not being treated as related to the coronavirus pandemic

Police are investigating after the sudden death of a mother and her son at a house in Carmarthenshire.

Gwendoline and John Bound were found dead on Thursday evening in High Street, Abergwili.

Dyfed-Powys Police said their deaths were being treated as unexplained but were not being linked to coronavirus at this time.

Their family said they were greatly saddened and asked for privacy.