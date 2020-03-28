Image caption Police set up a check point at Storey Arms, where crowds gathered last weekend

A week after "unprecedented" crowds at Wales' most popular places, people appear to "have got the message" they should stay home due to coronavirus.

The UK government responded by imposing severe curbs on people's lives, with fines for disobeying.

It came after thousands of people clogged up national parks, parks and beaches despite warnings to stay home.

But with warnings all week and police out in force across Wales on Saturday, the crowds have stayed away.

One mountain rescue leader described the flood of people a week ago as like a "bank holiday on steroids".

Snowdonia National Park Authority said last Saturday was "its busiest ever visitor day in living memory".

But one councillor in Bala, which is inside the national park, said it was a different story this weekend.

"It seems to have gone quiet this weekend, at long last," said Councillor Dilwyn Morgan.

"I think that people at last have got the message."

On Saturday, Dyfed Powys Police set up check points and patrols at popular sites such as Storey Arms, near Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.

"There's been a lot of partnership working between the police, Gwynedd Council, the national park and local people to be fair," Mr Morgan added.

North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said the force had the power to arrest people not adhering to the rules, but said doing so is "a last resort".

"We want people to do the right thing and change their lifestyle approach, change what they are doing," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

He said patrol officers turned around "small numbers" of people coming into North Wales to go camping and fishing on Friday.

Mr Foulkes said patrols would continue on Saturday to avoid a repeat of the influx of visitors seen in Snowdonia and elsewhere last weekend.

"Snowdonia, joking apart, was busier than the M25," he said.

"This isn't about use of police powers, this is about protecting our NHS and getting our country through the biggest crisis in living memory."

And South Wales Police said officers will be patrolling parks, beaches and forestry to ensure people are not breaching restrictions.

In Bangor, Gwynedd, a group of peacocks were filmed wandering empty streets by online newspaper, The Bangor Aye.