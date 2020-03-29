Man accused of Cwmbran murder after woman, 67, dies
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally injured at a house in Cwmbran.
The 69-year-old was detained after Ruth Williams, 67, was found unconscious and unresponsive at a premises in the Hollybush area, on Saturday morning.
She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport but she later died.
A man, from the Cwmbran area, has been accused of her murder. He is due to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday.