Image copyright Google Image caption Ruth Williams was found unconscious at a property in Brynglas in the Holybush area of Cwmbran

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally injured at a house in Cwmbran.

The 69-year-old was detained after Ruth Williams, 67, was found unconscious and unresponsive at a premises in the Hollybush area, on Saturday morning.

She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport but she later died.

A man, from the Cwmbran area, has been accused of her murder. He is due to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday.