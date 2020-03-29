Newport crash: Two police officers seriously injured
- 29 March 2020
Two police officers have been seriously injured after crashing while responding to a 999 call.
Gwent Police said the officers' car was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Chepstow Road, Newport, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.
Both were taken to hospital, as well as the man who was driving the other vehicle, who sustained minor injuries.
A pedestrian also suffered minor injuries after being hit by debris from a garden wall which was damaged.