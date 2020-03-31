Image copyright Lansdowne House Image caption No guests, just goats at this hotel in Llandudno

A herd of goats has taken over a deserted town centre, eating hedges and flowers from gardens.

Usually, the wild herd of about 122 Kashmiri goats venture from the Great Orme into Llandudno during bad weather.

But town councillor Carol Marubbi believes the lack of people around because of coronavirus has drawn them down.

"They are curious, goats are, and I think they are wondering what's going on like everybody else," she said.

The goats - some of which have recently had kids - have been spotted nibbling flowers.

She said everyone in Llandudno was "very proud" of the animals and they had been providing "free entertainment" to people from their windows.

"There are very few visitors on the top [of the Orme], so they have come down in their droves," she said.

"There isn't anyone else around so they probably decided they may as well take over."