Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A medical abortion can be carried out by taking two pills a day or two apart

Women and girls in Wales can now have home abortions during the coronavirus outbreak, the health minister has said.

Patients wanting to terminate an early pregnancy can take two pills at home instead of at a hospital or clinic, to avoid exposure to coronavirus.

It follows calls from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to allow the procedures at home.

The Royal College had expressed concern women may turn to illegal abortions if they were not able to access services.

The Department of Health in England announced on Tuesday women in England would be able to take both pills at home.

Women wanting an early medical abortion - in the first nine weeks of pregnancy - have to take two types of tablet.

Up until now, the first pill, mifepristone, had to be taken at a registered clinic.

The second, misoprostol, is normally taken 24 to 48 hours later, and could be taken at home.

Women and girls in Wales can now be prescribed both pills following an online or telephone consultation with a medical practitioner.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "Public safety is our number one priority as we tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

"This temporary measure ensures that women can continue to access these key services without being exposed to unnecessary risk during these challenging times."