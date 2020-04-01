Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Ieuan Gwynfor Jones and Byddig Mai Williams married in 1950, two years after the letters were written

A man who never knew his grandmother has received love letters she wrote to his grandfather 72 years ago.

Craig Johnson, 32, from Llangefni, Anglesey, followed up a social media appeal after the 46 letters were found in the attic of a home in Bodedern.

They reveal Byddig Mai Williams wrote to Ieuan Gwynfor Jones every day for more than a month in 1948 while they were dating as he lived 60 miles away.

Each letter to her teacher boyfriend started: "Hello my darling."

The pair married in 1950 and had one daughter - Elenna Dwynwen Jones - in 1955 who married Mr Johnson's father.

Byddig died of pneumonia in 1985 aged 69, before Mr Johnson was born.

Her husband died 10 years later from cancer aged 82.

Engineer Mr Johnson said he was messaged by one of his mother's school friends who saw an appeal on Facebook and recognised the names and addresses.

"It was lucky really - it's great to be able to have these letters," he said.

"Sadly, my mum also passed away three years ago from cancer and I started a memory box for my two sons, so that's where I'll keep these letters.

"I'm so glad to have them back in the family.

"It's definitely something to show the kids when they're older to help them understand who our family was."

The letters were found in the Bodedern home of Ann Huws, 11 miles from Llangefni.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The letters were retrieved from a house clearance and then stored in an attic

They were collected by her husband, who used to work for a house clearance business, and were only rediscovered last month.

She said: "I was looking through old paperwork when I found them... but I didn't want to throw them away.

"If they were written by any of my family, I know I would want to have them, so I asked on Facebook if anyone knew their family members.

"It's fantastic that we were able to give them back to their rightful owner."