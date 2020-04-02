In pictures: Coronavirus brings Wales to a standstill
- 2 April 2020
The streets, parks and railway stations of Wales are deserted as the effects of the lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 see shops close, businesses shut and people observing social distancing and isolating guidelines.
