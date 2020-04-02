Wales

In pictures: Coronavirus brings Wales to a standstill

  • 2 April 2020

The streets, parks and railway stations of Wales are deserted as the effects of the lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 see shops close, businesses shut and people observing social distancing and isolating guidelines.

Cardiff's Queen St deserted Image copyright Tim Parfitt
Image caption The usually bustling Queen Street in Cardiff is empty of shoppers
man walking in mask Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Economy Minister Ken Skates said the economic impact will be "at least" the same as the 2008 financial crash
Llandudno pier closed Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Tourists attraction such as Llandudno Pier are closed
inside empty Cardiff market Image copyright Tim Parfitt
Image caption Traders have had to stop doing business inside Cardiff Market
police officer standing outside Pontypridd station Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Police have been urging people only to make essential journeys
Bangor University Image copyright Bangor University
Image caption A temporary hospital with about 250 beds for patients with Covid-19 symptoms is being set up at Bangor University.
shopping arcade closed Image copyright Tim Parfitt
Image caption There are concerns over the economic impact of the outbreak for shops like these in Cardiff
person walking along empty beach Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People are allowed to go outside once a day for exercise
people wearing masks Image copyright Tim Parfitt
Image caption Masks have become a common sight on the streets of Wales
empty Skewen Park Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Skewen Park near Neath would normally be full of children playing
Cardiff train station Image copyright Tim Parfitt
Image caption The morning commute in Cardiff as we have never seen before
sign on door Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Social-distancing restrictions are in place within the businesses that remains open
Cardiff city centre deserted
Image caption Many public buildings like Cardiff's central library have been closed

All pictures are subject to copyright.

