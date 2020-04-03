Image copyright Angie Stevens Image caption Angie Stevens said she was using her drawings to show the pandemic through her own eyes and show a family "muddling along"

A mother has been contacted by families across the globe after sketching her children's daily life in isolation.

Every day Angie Stevens has been sketching her three children, husband and pets at their home in Swansea.

The sketches show her daughters painting a rainbow in the window, her son washing his hands and their dog lying in toilet roll.

"I try to draw the little things and make a laugh out of them," she said.

The drawings illustrate things that have quickly become normality for many people during the lockdown.

Image copyright Angie Stevens Image caption Angie and her son Gruff washing their hands

Image copyright Angie Stevens Image caption Children are shown painting a rainbow on the window

The 46-year-old first started sketching her children when they were young, but started a daily diary a few weeks ago when she became ill and had to stay in the house.

The sketches show her two daughters, Millie, now 16, and Evie, 12, painting a rainbow in support of the NHS in their window, and her son Gruff, 10, giving her a hug.

"More than ever now we can annoy each other with the little things," she said.

"Like someone putting the forks upside down in the drawer. It's funny to draw about it."

Image copyright Angie Stevens Image caption The family dog guards the toilet roll

As well as life inside their home, the drawings show her neighbours clapping for the NHS and people social-distancing at supermarkets.

"It's a very strange time at the moment and none of us have ever been through this before so it's important to keep spirits up," she said.

Image copyright Angie Stevens Image caption Not being able to hug all our loved-ones has been particularly hard

"Our community has been great and we have some elderly people in the street who are being looked after by all the neighbours."

Angie, married to Myles, 48, has been contacted by families in America and Spain who have seen her drawings while in isolation.

"It is nice to know that I am making people smile and that we are all in this together," she said.

"We are all just trying to muddle along and stay sane, possibly this is something we will need to look back on."