Cardiff Bay crash: Motorcyclist dies in crash with bus
- 4 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a bus, according to South Wales Police.
The crash happened at the junction of James Street and Adelaide Street in Cardiff Bay on Friday at 18:30 BST.
The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old local man, died at scene "despite the best efforts of ambulance and air ambulance staff", said the force.
His family are being supported, said the police force, which is appealing for witnesses.