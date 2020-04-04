Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Keir Starmer: What you need to know about the new Labour leader

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer "will stand up for Wales", First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Sir Keir won the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn with 56.2% of the vote, beating Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

Mr Drakeford, who is Welsh Labour Party leader, said Sir Keir's leadership would be "crucial in the coming months".

He also called on the party to unite to face the "challenges ahead".

"Keir becomes leader at a critical time for our country," Mr Drakeford said.

"His leadership in Parliament will be crucial in the coming months as we respond to the coronavirus outbreak and then as we seek to build the more equal and just society that must surely follow.

"I know that in Keir, we have a UK Labour leader who will continue to stand up for Wales' interests and support the work of the Welsh Labour government in delivering for the people of Wales."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford was a long-time supporter of Jeremy Corbyn

Labour lost six Welsh seats to the Conservatives in the December general election, including in traditional heartlands such as Bridgend, Wrexham and Delyn.

Mr Drakeford said the party must now unite behind the new leader and gain the public's trust.

"United and focused we will win the public's trust and, in time, their permission to govern across the UK."

Image caption Sir Keir during a visit to GE Aviation, in Nantgarw

During a leadership hustings in Cardiff in February, Mr Starmer said more powers should be devolved to Wales.

He added that he wanted to see the Welsh leadership play a "bigger part in decision making" in the party.

Image caption Mrs Harris said Sir Keir would work meaningfully with the UK and Welsh Governments to tackle the pandemic

Swansea East MP and Welsh Labour deputy leader Carolyn Harris said: "When we overcome the challenges of today, and overcome them we will, Labour will stand united, ready under Keir's leadership to win back the trust of communities and return the Labour government we so desperately need."

Shadow Welsh Secretary Christina Rees MP said Wales had a "firm supporter in Keir".

"I know from working alongside him in the shadow cabinet that he gets devolution, works closely with our Welsh Labour government, and understands the importance of always respecting both," she said.

"Keir's immediate focus, like all of ours, is on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and he will do this with both compassion, and with his trademark forensic attention to detail."