Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Richard Tudor was praised as "an all-rounder" who could "turn his hand to everything"

Tributes have been paid to a well-known farmer killed in a tractor accident in Powys.

Father-of-two Richard Tudor, 45, died on Friday while working on his farm at Llanerfyl, Montgomeryshire.

A family friend said the community was "deeply shocked" by his death and he would be "sorely missed".

The Health and Safety Executive said it was working with Dyfed-Powys Police which it said was investigating the incident.

Mr Tudor was well known in the community, and was a coach for the local young farmers' club and chair of the board of governors at Ysgol Dyffryn Banw.

He also wrote a monthly farming column for the community newspaper.

Close family friend Beryl Vaughan said: "Richard was a special and strong personality, a good farmer and a great contributor to his community but above all a family man.

"He was also able to turn his hand to everything. He was an all-rounder who always tried to do everything the right way.

"We send our sincere condolences to his family in their loss at this very difficult time."

Mr Tudor, was the son of Ann and Tom Tudor, president of the 2018 Royal Welsh Show, and had previously travelled to Australia, New Zealand and North America to study soil fertility.