Domino's Pizza has denied sacking staff for raising concerns about health and safety during the coronavirus crisis.

Angharad Maddocks claimed she was sacked in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, after complaining social distancing and hygiene guidance was not followed.

A Welsh Assembly member says several staff there made similar complaints.

Domino's said it has made "significant changes" since restrictions to stop Covid-19, and added the safety of staff and customers is its "top priority.

Ms Maddocks, who had worked at the Dominos branch in Llanelli for seven months, alleges she was dismissed on Friday after raising concerns about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer.

"Even on the make-line there's no masks given," the 20-year-old from Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire, told the BBC.

"And those on the make-line should definitely be given gloves and masks. No question.

"We had 20 people in the store, crammed together. Just give them masks," Ms Maddocks said.

"Nearly all of us have families with conditions [that make them vulnerable to Covid-19].

"There's so much responsibility on the people who are higher up.

"It frustrates me and it frustrates a lot of us because there's been no help.

"I have no job, I have no income. It's the same for us all and that to me is unfair."

Lee Waters, Wales' deputy economy minister and the assembly member for Llanelli, said he had received "a number of complaints" from people who worked at the premises.

"This company is getting extra money from the Welsh Government to compensate for a loss of trade during this crisis," he said.

"And they're coining it in, they're getting extra business - and they're not doing their bit of the deal.

"They should be, as a result, looking after their workforce, keeping them safe. They're not doing that.

"And when legitimate concerns are raised, they're dismissing them - and now they're dismissing workers."

'Significant changes'

Domino's said a number of its stores, including Llanelli, had put screens in place and hazard tape on the floor "to help with social distancing for team members to adhere to".

"Our top priority is the safety of our colleagues and customers," said a Domino's spokesman.

"We've made significant changes such as introducing contact-free delivery, stopping our collection service, ending cash handling, increasing sanitization and improving our already frequent hand washing.

"Whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, we can assure everyone no team member has been dismissed for voicing their opinion and we are fully confident all HR procedures were followed."

Dominos said it had "worked very hard" with the UK Government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to "fully support" its franchisees and store teams.