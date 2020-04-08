Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Gerald Davies had been taking photos in the area when he went missing

A keen photographer died when he fell at a gorge in the Brecon Beacons National Park, an inquest heard.

Gerald Davies, 76, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, was reported missing on 19 August 2019 by a friend who had seen his car parked in the area.

Four days later, two cave rescue team members saw the police appeal and went to Clydach gorge and searched down to the river, where they found his body.

Caroline Saunders, senior coroner for Gwent, recorded a narrative conclusion.

The inquest was told Mr Davies had been taking photos in the area when he went missing.

Cave rescuer Andrew Zerbinho told the inquest the terrain in the area was difficult to navigate and the clothes, in particular the footwear Mr Davies was wearing, was inappropriate to the conditions.

Mr Zerbinho also reported slip marks which could be interpreted as Mr Davies having lost his footing.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a fall in the gorge.

Ms Saunders said: "There was no evidence of third party involvement but it is has not been possible to determine whether Gerald fell as a result of a medical incident or lost his footing."