Coronavirus: Lockdown in Wales to be extended

The lockdown in Wales will be extended and will not be lifted next week, a Welsh Government minister has said.

Local Government Minister Julie James said there were signs the measures are working and they will be "extended into next week".

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, she said: "We are definitely extending the lockdown. It will not be raised next week."

She said there would be an announcement by First Minister Mark Drakeford.

"Formal announcements for that will be made by the first minister, later in plenary [the assembly] I suspect, and then tomorrow in the press conferences," Ms James said.

The minister also urged people to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay at home over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

She said: "Working together we can slow the spread of this virus. Stay at home and save lives."

The actions which people take this weekend, and the coming weeks ahead, "will shape Wales for years to come", she added.