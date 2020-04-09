Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Royal College of Nursing said its members were frustrated

Welsh nurses are "not receiving any information on the testing process" for coronavirus, a nursing union has said.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales said members were increasingly frustrated at the lack of detail.

Members deserve to know how the Welsh Government plans to protect individuals "and have their anxiety and stress reduced", its director Helen Whyley said.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

Front-line NHS and social care workers with symptoms are among those being tested under the current scheme.

The first of a series of drive-in testing centres was opened in Cardiff on Tuesday.

But, in a letter to First Minister Mark Drakeford, Ms Whyley said: "Our members are telling us of their increasing frustration in not receiving any information on the testing process.

"It is critical that we act together to provide reassurance."

"The RCN represents over 25,000 registered nurses, nursing students and healthcare support workers in Wales who are currently risking their health to work long and stressful hours in hospitals, care homes and community settings," she wrote.

"Our members deserve to know how the Welsh Government plans to protect people and have their anxiety and stress reduced by being able to access to latest guidance and plans."

"I need to know what plans are in place to test health and social care."

She said the provision of personal protective equipment provision (PPE) was directly affected by the lack of testing, "as with asymptomatic patients or staff it is unclear whether the individual nurse or [health care support worker] should be wearing PPE or not - and this uncertainty leads to stress".

Members in care homes were under particular pressure, she said.

Staff being off work in homes with a small number of staff may result "in the closure of beds or the home itself and the need to transfer vulnerable patients elsewhere at a time of great pressure on the whole health and social care system".

The letter asks how many tests have been undertaken on registered nurses and nursing staff, and for a schedule of the testing process.