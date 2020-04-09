Image copyright Columbia Image caption The Manic Street Preachers will play two concerts in December

The Manic Street Preachers have announced two special concerts to support the NHS.

The Welsh band will play one free gig just for NHS workers - while profits from a second will go to NHS charities.

Frontman James Dean Bradfield said it was the rockers' way of giving back to staff who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's an easy way to respond to the crisis for somebody that plays music, I suppose," he said.

"In a universal way, we've all got a stake in the NHS, we've all got a connection to the NHS."

He said his own father had received "incredible" care from the health service last year, and he had close family members working as nurses.

"We've all got a stake and a connection to the NHS and they do such an incredibly hard job, and it has just become harder," he added.

The two concerts have been set for the 4 and 5 December at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

The band, from the south Wales valleys town of Blackwood, said the events would give them something to look forward to, after summer shows and tours were cancelled due to the pandemic.

"Everyone has had work cancelled and we are no different," said Bradfield.

"In a selfish way this will be something to look forward to. It's nice for everyone to have something to look forward to.

"The biggest challenge might be that 100% of the NHS aren't fans of the Manic Street Preachers."