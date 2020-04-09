Image copyright Family photo Image caption Before he was admitted to hospital Jason said the symptoms of coronavirus were worse than any injury he had ever had

Sports stars have sent messages of support to a fit football fan who is on a ventilator fighting coronavirus.

Cardiff City fan Jason James, 49, has been in intensive care at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Llantrisant, for the past two weeks.

Friends have got celebrities, including Bluebirds goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, to send messages to his hospital bed.

His wife Hayley said he would be "over the moon" when he wakes up and sees them.

Jason, from Trealaw, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, began showing symptoms about three weeks ago, before being taken to hospital.

Hayley said before her husband fell ill, he loved exercise, going to the gym every day and cycling regularly, and had completed a rowing marathon.

"It's just awful because I can't be there with him," said Hayley, "It's been horrendous."

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption The couple have four children between them from previous relationships, and Jason has a nine-year-old granddaughter

Shortly before he was admitted to hospital, the HMRC worker posted on social media urging people to stay at home.

Jason, who has a nine-year-old granddaughter, listed past sporting injuries on Twitter, including a fractured cheekbone, broken jaw and "smashed knee ligaments" but said, "this virus has blown all of these out of the water".

"Do not let this virus into your homes," he wrote, "to see your kids and loved ones go through this would be unbearable."

While his family wait and hope for Jason to be taken off the ventilator, his friends have been putting together a special surprise for when he wakes up.

They have been messaging sports stars asking them to send video messages via social media.

Some of those who have sent messages include former Bluebirds and Manchester United player Derek Brazil, and Swansea City fan and UFC fighter Brett Johns.

Friend Allan Jones, who has been messaging the stars, said he wanted to try and help the family.

"Jason has been one of those people whose been there for me," he said.

"My outlook on this whole thing is that he'd have done it for me."