Image copyright Family picture Image caption Mohammed Hashim had trained with professionals such as Andrew Selby and Jay Harris

Tributes have been paid to an aspiring boxer who died in a crash on the M4.

Mohammed Hashim, from Cardiff, died when his BMW crashed with a central reservation near Swindon, between junctions 14 and 15, on 7 April.

His family described him as "an inspirational individual with good morals and ethics".

His boxing coach said he "could have gone right to the top" and had been training with professionals such as Andrew Selby and Jay Harris.

In a statement, Mr Hashim's family said: "He was the most generous and thoughtful person anyone could meet.

"Mohammed's views in life was: 'Be kind to everyone, even the unkind ones because paying bad with bad does not equal to good.'"

They added his boxing accomplishments had "made both his family and nation proud".

Mr Hashim represented Wales, and won the Welsh Schoolboy and Welsh National Association of Boys and Girls' Clubs, as well as the British Championship.

'Likeable, bubbly, smiling'

Carl Stephens, head boxing coach at Llanedeyrn ABC gym in Cardiff, said: "Mo was our number one boxer who represented us 36 times and winning 31 of those matches."

"He had recently been training with accomplished professionals such as Andrew Selby and Jay Harris, who had recently boxed for world titles.

"There were a lot of well placed people on the boxing circuit who thought Little Mo could have gone right to the top.

"Mo was like second son to me; he was a likeable, bubbly, smiling young man who everyone loved."