Coronavirus: Welsh nurse dies after contracting virus
A nurse has died after contracting coronavirus, Cardiff and Vale health board has confirmed.
Gareth Roberts had worked as a nurse at sites across the health board since the 1980s, coming out of retirement in January 2015.
In a statement, the health board said he was "extremely popular, fun-filled and well-liked", while staff said he was a "kind and helpful person".
Mr Roberts is survived by his wife, son and grandson.
The health board said Mr Roberts died at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.