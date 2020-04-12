Image copyright The Church in Wales Image caption Archbishop John Davies urged people to find "love and light" during the coronavirus pandemic

The world is living under "a cloud of sickness and distress", the Archbishop of Wales has said in his Easter message.

Archbishop John Davies said the floods of February 2020 followed by the coronavirus pandemic have "wrecked lives, homes, livelihoods and hopes".

But he also urged people to find "love and light" in acts of kindness and generosity.

First Minister Mark Drakeford thanked people for staying home in his message.

Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford said there were "early signs" restrictions were helping slow the spread of the virus

In his Easter message, Archbishop Davies said: "Just when we thought, whatever our political views, that the result of the General Election in December 2019 would mean that the seemingly endless political writhing and posturing around the Brexit event would soon be over, came both the warning and then the reality of devastating storms which wrecked lives, homes, livelihoods and hopes.

"And then, and still now and for a good deal of the foreseeable future it seems, coronavirus sweeps much of the world, leaving it, in many places, in lockdown, a pattern of life imposed upon us, for our good and the good of others, the like of which few have ever before experienced.

"A cloud of sickness and distress hangs over many nations, communities and families; precious lives have been lost, healthcare and other services are reaching breaking point, and an entire way of life, thought to be unassailable is in tatters.

"But there, in the very heart of it, amidst all the mess and worry and suffering and inconvenience and darkness, are love and light, love and light which nothing can extinguish."

In his Easter message, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Usually, the Easter bank holiday is a time when families and friends would come together, but this year will be very different for most of us, as we stay at home to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

He added there were "some early signs" the restrictions were helping to slow the spread of the virus, but also warned there was "still a long way to go".

"I know that staying at home for extended periods is difficult, and families all over Wales are making many sacrifices every single day. But these rules are there to protect us and our loved ones.

"Not going to religious and social gatherings will help to keep our families and our communities safe."