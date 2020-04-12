Image copyright Family photo Image caption Undeg Lewis (bottom right) died with coronavirus

The family of a woman who died with coronavirus have paid tribute to her and urged people to follow government guidelines to prevent more deaths.

Undeg Lewis, 59, from Efailwen in Carmathenshire, died at Glangwili hospital after falling ill with a cough and breathing difficulties.

Ms Lewis's son Rhodri said it was "difficult" that they could not be with her at the end.

Meanwhile her husband Tudur urged people to follow the guidelines.

Tudur Lewis said: "For all you married couples out there, the ones with partners and have parents and children, tell them this very minute how much you love them, it could be your last chance.

"Please follow the government's advice. Stay home to protect yourself and everybody else. Our lives depend on it."

Ms Lewis worked in a shop and was clerk of the community council, as well as being secretary of the local paper Y Cardi Bach.

Her son Rhodri said his father had a cough a few weeks ago, before her mother also developed a cough, which led to her feeling "drained" and having breathing difficulties last week.

"Dad took her to the doctors, and she was then taken in an ambulance to Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen," he said.

"In a space of 36 hours, she was taken from us.

"If you have a family member in hospital, you want to be there with them until the last minute. But unfortunately, due to the lockdown, we couldn't be there for her.

"But the most difficult thing is that our sister Nia, who lives in the Bangor area, cannot be home with us, because it was confirmed mam had the virus, so we need to self isolate for 14 days.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tudur Lewis posted a tribute to his late wife on social media

"The government has made it very clear - if you stay home, you'll save lives," he added.

"Going back a few weeks ago, we thought this virus would never reach here in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, and especially here in Efailwen.

"But a few weeks later, it's here, and it's taken mam, so please stay home."