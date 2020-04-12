Image copyright Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Image caption Tim Rogerson said he had a "full house" of coronavirus symptoms

About half of A&E consultants and nurses at a major Welsh hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor there has said.

Consultant Tim Rogerson, from the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, appeared in a video on the Aneurin Bevan health board's Facebook page.

Dr Rogerson is self-isolating and said he had "pretty much a full house" of coronavirus symptoms.

The health board area is one of the worst affected of the UK.

It includes Newport, the Gwent valleys and Monmouthshire.

Dr Rogerson said: "We're probably up to around 50% of the consultant workforce at the Gwent in A&E, who have swabbed positive for coronavirus.

"And a similar percent in our nursing team - which is probably inevitable, but it is proving a challenge when it comes to staffing the department, when we are facing these numbers coming through."

He added: "All staff on the various front lines are putting themselves into harm's way when we're dealing with patients who have coronavirus symptoms."