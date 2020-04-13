Cardiff shooting leaves man in hospital
- 13 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been treated in hospital after being shot in an incident in a Cardiff suburb.
Police said officers were called to Harris Avenue, Rumney, at 15:30 BST.
A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and lacerations. His condition is not known.
The scene was sealed off and enquiries were continuing as part of an investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, a South Wales Police spokeswoman added.