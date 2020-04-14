Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The centre at Cardiff City Stadium opened last Tuesday

The decision to close a drive-in testing centre for key workers on Bank Holiday Monday has been defended by Wales' chief medical officer.

The closure of the testing centre at the Cardiff City Stadium prompted criticism from opposition politicians.

But Public Health Wales said it was due to the "low number of key workers anticipated to be working" that day.

The Welsh Government said key workers "can't just turn up to this centre; they have to be booked in".

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The Cardiff City Stadium centre tests key workers with coronavirus symptoms

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said Monday's closure "beggars belief", while the Welsh Conservatives were also critical.

However, the Welsh Government said comments showed a "lack of understanding" of how the system worked.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said: "The system is relatively new; it has been in an Easter break and the numbers didn't come through.

"I don't think it is dumbfounding; it shouldn't dumbfound anybody that if the system doesn't have anyone to test it's reasonable to take a day to pause, to reflect and see how that process is working."

The Cardiff City Stadium centre is one of four drive-in testing centres planned to provide testing to key workers with symptoms - it is the only centre operating so far, having opened last week.