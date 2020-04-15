Image caption Some of the cabins will be installed on a car park at Llandudno town hall

Temporary cabins are to be used to house homeless people in two towns in Conwy county to help them during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Ten cabins with a single bed, bathroom and microwave have been acquired by the council.

Some will be placed in a car park in Colwyn Bay owned by Cais, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation charity.

Others will be placed at a car park at Llandudno town hall which will also provide support services.

A nearby café has offered to provide meals.

Conwy council had help from the Welsh Government to acquire the cabins, following a request from officials in Cardiff that local councils should arrange emergency accommodation for rough sleepers.

Councillor Charlie McCoubrey said the cabins were an "innovative solution to help safeguard the health of a number of people currently sleeping rough" and who had not accessed emergency accommodation in traditional settings.

"We're hoping to use the opportunity to engage with individuals and help them to move permanently out of homelessness," he said.

"We hope to have the project up and running by the beginning of next week and I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing it to fruition."

Anyone who is homeless or threatened with homelessness is asked to get in touch with the council to secure support.