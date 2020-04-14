Image copyright Jaggery / Geograph Image caption There were concerns about a backlog of patients needing the 'Tavi' procedure at Swansea's Morriston Hospital

The care of 23 of 32 elderly patients who died after heart procedure assessment was unsatisfactory, say the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board ordered the independent review of clinical management of patients between January 2015 and November 2018.

All had a narrowed aortic valve and were waiting trans-catheter aortic valve implantation - or 'Tavi'.

Tavi is less invasive than open heart surgery.

Concerns about a backlog of cases at Swansea's Morriston Hospital - and the welfare of patients waiting - led to an internal review.

This in turn prompted the RCP review.

According to Abertawe Bro Morgannwg's successor, Swansea Bay University Health Board, RCP said:

The care of 23 of the 32 who died was unsatisfactory;

One case left room for improvement for clinical reasons;

Two could have been improved by better organisation;

Four could have been improved for organisational and clinical reasons; and

One case was considered good practice.

Another case had insufficient information to reach judgement.

A health board report said for 23 of the 32 cases "on the balance of probability" earlier intervention could have changed things and there was "a breach in the duty of care."

The health board said it began addressing the problems before calling RCP.

It said most of RCP's recommendations were implemented.

Health board chief executive Tracy Myhill apologised "unreservedly" to those affected.

More money and staff are now directed at Tavi cases.

It is expected 100 procedures will take place every year at Morriston Hospital.

The health board has asked RCP to look into Tavi patients who died before and after the 2015 to 2018 review period, and any cases which fell outside of its review.

Next of kin of these 46 have been notified.

A panel convened by the RCP visited Morriston Hospital last July and has also spoken to health board leaders, reports the local democracy reporting service.

Its final report is expected soon.

Swansea Bay University Health Board medical director Richard Evans said "immediate actions to reduce the waiting list" were made before before calling RCP.

Dr Evans said the health board was "now treating new patients much more quickly."