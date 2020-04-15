Image copyright Sue Martin Image caption On Mal Martin's seventh day in hospital, his family were told to prepare for the worst

A man who was given "almost zero" hope of recovery after contracting Covid-19 "is still with us", his wife has said.

Mal Martin, 58, from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, was taken to Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital a week after "feeling unwell" and placed on a ventilator.

His wife Sue has previously described the agony of having to say goodbye following her husband's prognosis.

But after 17 days on the ventilator, doctors will start weaning him off it.

"Incredibly, Mal is still with us," 49-year-old Mrs Martin said.

"Weaning from the ventilator and rehabilitation is going to be an extremely long, slow and painful process, and there are no guarantees that it will be successful, but we are prepared for whatever it brings.

"We are so, so grateful to the ICU [intensive care unit] team who are continuing to care for Mal, they, and everyone else on the front line, are wonderful human beings.

"We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from around the world, thousands of lovely, caring and hopeful messages from people all rooting for Mal.

"I'm just sorry I can't reply to every one of them. Our friends and neighbours have been just incredible, constantly checking in, providing meals, bread, cakes and plants.

"Whilst we are trying to keep our feet on the ground we continue to hope. It doesn't matter how long it takes, we just want him home with us."