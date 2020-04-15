Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Harris Avenue, in the Rumney area of Cardiff

A man has been arrested after a machete and a shotgun attack in Cardiff left another man badly injured.

The victim, a 21 year old from Tremorfa, underwent surgery for "life-changing injuries" and remains in hospital.

Officers were called to Harris Avenue, Rumney, at 15:25 BST on Monday after reports of a serious assault, South Wales Police said.

A 32-year-old, from Ely, is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

In a statement, police said the victim was in a stable condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

A black Audi A3 believed to have been used during the attack has also been found and is being examined, the force added.

On Tuesday, police appealed for information about two men seen wearing hoods, with their faces hidden, who were believed to have used the Audi.

Acting Det Ch Insp Stuart Wales, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, made a fresh appeal for witnesses.