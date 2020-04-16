Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses

A 67-year-old cyclist has died in a crash in Neath Port Talbot.

The man was cycling on the A4241, Baglan, when his bike collided with a silver Ford Fiesta at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said he died at the scene of the crash, between the Southdown Road junction and Seaway Parade.

The force is appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or any information to contact them.