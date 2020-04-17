Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Rumney, Cardiff, on Easter Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder over a shotgun and machete attack in Cardiff.

A 21-year-old man from Tremorfa remains in hospital after he sustained "life-changing" injuries in the attack in Rumney on Easter Monday.

Keiron Alexander Hassan, 32, from Ely in Cardiff, appeared in front of magistrates in the city on Friday.

Mr Hassan entered no formal plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 15 May.

Two other men arrested in the Grangetown area on Thursday remain in custody, South Wales Police said.