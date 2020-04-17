Image copyright Kaihsu Tai Image caption Sir John Houghton pictured speaking at a climate change conference in High Wycombe in 2005

A physicist from north Wales who was recognised for his work on climate change has died with suspected coronavirus, his granddaughter said.

Sir John Houghton, from Denbighshire, died on Wednesday aged 88.

He accepted the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which shared the honour with Al Gore.

Sir John spent his final years living by the sea in Wales, his granddaughter Hannah Malcolm said on Twitter.

She said it was her grandfather's "favourite place".

"He slowly lost a lot of memories and faculties to dementia, but the sea remained with him. A good life," she said.

John Houghton was born to strict Baptist parents in Dyserth North Wales and grew up in Rhyl, where his love for the sea and mountains began. There's a sculpture of him in Rhyl alongside Don Spendlove and Mike Peters, and my sister once got him to take a picture with it:

The Denbighshire-born climate change scientist, who described global warming as "a weapon of mass destruction", was co-chair of the IPCC when it shared the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sir John went to Rhyl Grammar School, where his dad taught.

He was so capable at physics he got the highest marks in Wales and won a scholarship for Oxford University aged just 16 years old, where he studied maths and physics.

In 1958 he became an Oxford professor, later becoming chair of the World Climate Research Programme.

Ms Malcolm wrote: "When I was younger, my consistent memory of him was warnings over the devastation waiting us if we didn't act on climate change.

"And I remember thinking how glad I was that scientists like him were in charge. But of course it isn't the scientists in charge.

"He faced a lifetime of lobbyists and corporations trying to undermine his work, question his motives, and distract from evidence.

"But my other consistent memory will be his deep faith that he was doing work in service of the God he loved, and in service of the world he loved."

As the director general of the UK Met Office, he and weatherman Michael Fish were blamed for the failure to predict the big storm that hit the south of England in 1987.