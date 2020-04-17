Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Carson Price died after a reaction to MDMA drugs

A 13-year-old boy died after suffering a violent reaction to an excessive amount of illegal drugs, a coroner has concluded.

Carson Price, of Hengoed, was found "in and out of consciousness, pale and shaking" in Ystrad Mynach Park, Caerphilly, in April last year.

The teenager was taken to hospital but his condition deteriorated rapidly and he died.

An inquest into his death concluded it was drug related.

Carson had taken a high-strength pill called Donkey Kong - his family has been told the ecstasy was sold to him through Snapchat and cost just a few pounds.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tatum Price said her son was "taken away within an hour"

In a record of Carson's inquest, the assistant coroner for the Gwent area, Sarah Le Fevre, said: "Carson reacted violently to this drug and despite the efforts of medical staff died from the effects on 12th April 2019 at the University Hospital Wales."

"Carson was a lovely, brainy, intelligent boy with so much of a future," his mother Tatum Price said.

"And it just got taken away within an hour."

Image caption Friends and family gathered to let off balloons in Carson's memory

One person was arrested but police said it was "not directly concerning the death of Carson".

Hundreds of people gathered to release balloons at a vigil in his memory held in the park a week after his death.