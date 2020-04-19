Image copyright Getty Images

The health minister has set out plans to "remove the bureaucracy" from Wales' coronavirus testing system.

Vaughan Gething says he wants to see a "rapid increase" in the testing of key workers.

The Welsh Government has been heavily criticised for the low uptake of tests.

It had hoped to reach 5,000 a day by mid-April but the latest data from Public Health Wales showed there were only 783 tests on Friday.

The daily figures have consistently been under 1,000 and Mr Gething has admitted the amount of testing has fallen "a long way short".

Following a "rapid review" of the system he has announced:

The government will "work to" provide a web-based booking platform

The cap on referrals of social care workers per local authority will be removed

The referral process for testing critical workers will be reviewed further

The military will be asked to look at "operational processes" to "speed up the system and make it more efficient"

Mr Gething said: "We are increasing our capacity for testing in Wales through our community testing units, the introduction of regional drive-in testing centres and, within weeks, an online home testing service.

"As the daily number of tests have not been matching the capacity we've built up in Wales, I ordered a rapid review of the current system."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The testing centre at Cardiff City Stadium controversially closed on Easter Monday

What has been the problem?

Difficulties around increasing the amount of testing have been in the headlines this week, starting with the criticised closure of a Cardiff testing centre for key workers on Bank Holiday Monday.

And Mr Gething admitted on Friday that the amount of testing for coronavirus in Wales had fallen "a long way short".

There had been target of 5,000 tests a day by mid-April but the daily capacity is currently well short at 1,300.

And official figures show the number of daily tests recorded as having taken place has been significantly below the 1,300 mark in recent days.

For example, only 705 were carried out on Thursday.

'Confidence'

Mr Gething has vowed to boost testing in the coming days, saying he expects Wales to hit the 5,000 target in the coming week.

"The review has produced a number of recommendations to speed up the process of referring key workers for testing.

"I have accepted all of these to be implemented immediately."

He said he was publishing a critical worker testing policy, outlining which workers will be tested and how.

"I want to see a rapid increase in testing of critical workers across Wales so they can return to work more quickly and have the confidence to carry out their work safely.

"Their contribution to stop the spread of coronavirus and keeping us all safe is invaluable."

The Welsh Government has said it will not reach its previous target of 5,000 tests a day by mid-April.

As part of its short testing review, the government said they had "experienced a range of delays in securing some of the equipment and reagents for processing and running swab tests".

The new plan is to provide weekly updates that "will set out expected and actual increases in capacity".

Mr Gething has previously said the Welsh Government expects to receive 4,000 daily tests as part of a UK-wide deal.

The review concludes "that Wales is receiving a fair share of the UK arrangements".