Police were called to Harris Avenue, in the Rumney area of Cardiff at 15:25 BST on Monday

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a shotgun and machete attack in Cardiff.

A 21-year-old man from Tremorfa has had surgery for "life-changing injuries" after Monday's attack in the Rumney area.

A 32-year-old man from Ely has been remanded in custody. He appeared in court on Friday charged with attempted murder.

Two men have been released and a fourth suspect was arrested in Llanishen.

Officers were called to Harris Avenue, Rumney, at 15:25 BST on Monday after reports of a serious assault.

The victim was treated at the city's University Hospital of Wales but has since been discharged, South Wales Police said.

The force said a 27-year-old arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Thursday had been bailed.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the same day has been released under investigation.

Police said the latest suspect, a 25-year-old from Fairwater, was arrested in the early hours on suspicion of attempted murder and was being questioned.

South Wales Police has asked anyone with information about the attack to come forward.