High-risk workers from ethnic minorities could face "certain death" from Covid-19 without urgent action, a doctors' association has said.

The UK government launched a review after research suggested Covid-19 has a disproportionate impact on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said Wales should take steps "very quickly".

The Welsh Government said the UK review would inform its planning and response.

Data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) suggests that 34% of critically ill coronavirus patients are from black or minority ethnic backgrounds.

The research is based on 3,300 patients from intensive care units across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In the 2011 Census, around 4% of people in Wales described themselves as being black, Asian or of mixed heritage.

Prof Keshav Singhal, chairman of BAPIO Wales, said authorities needed to find out why these communities may be disproportionately affected.

"The end point is to mitigate this worrying trend," he said.

"We know that certain risks are very high. So, a male, middle-aged BAME with concurrent diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, is absolutely high risk - putting them on the front line is almost condemning them to a certain death."

He said he wanted to see authorities looking at these factors to protect people known to be high risk.

"Do a risk assessment, make sure that we are not putting them at certain harm and come out with something very, very quickly," said Prof Singhal.

Dr David Bailey, chairman of the British Medical Association's Welsh Council, said it was "shockingly clear" the number of BAME healthcare professionals being adversely affected by Covid-19 was "significantly disproportionate".

"Action needs to be taken in Wales, and it needs to happen quickly," he said.

"These dedicated doctors and healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk to look after our loved ones, and Welsh Government must do everything in their power to assess their risk, to be able to offer suitable protections."

Alongside the review, Public Health England has announced that it will also start tracking data by ethnicity.

Rocio Cifuentes, from the Ethnic Youth Support Team, would also like to see that in Wales.

"It's always difficult in Wales to have accurate, statistically significant data on ethnicity because Wales is a relatively small country and within that, the ethnic minority population is also relatively low," she said.

"However, because this community and population does seem to be disproportionately affected, I think it is really, really pressing that we do act quickly to collect that data now.

"Not just to have the database; so that we can act on the evidence and so we can prevent future deaths".

Race Council Cymru said authorities needed to allay fears within minority communities.

It has written to the Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Frank Atherton, asking him to look at a number of suggested steps:

Publish data on the number of BAME Covid-19 patients and health workers in critical care in Wales and the number that have died

Support for a national investigation into the impact of the virus on BAME communities and/or whether there will be a Welsh-specific investigation

Look at whether high rates of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and Vitamin D deficiency within the BAME communities have made them more vulnerable

Measures to reduce additional worries and anxieties within BAME communities and address underlying issues that increase their vulnerability to diseases

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "It's important we understand why the UK has seen a disproportionate number of people from ethnic minorities becoming critically ill due to Covid-19.

"The review, by Public Health England and NHS England, will explore the role of pre-existing medical conditions and will inform our planning and response to the virus in Wales and the rest of the UK."