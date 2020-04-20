Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The education resource will publish daily lessons for youngsters in Wales aged three to 14

BBC Bitesize is offering support to non-Welsh speaking parents who need help teaching children in Welsh-medium education during the lockdown.

BBC Cymru Wales said the education resource would now publish daily lessons for youngsters in Wales aged three to 14.

From Monday, they will be online through Bitesize Daily Lessons.

BBC Wales' head of education productions said support would continue over the next 14 weeks.

Nia Davies said: "During the first week, we will be focusing our efforts on providing support for mathematics, English and Welsh as core subjects.

"As the service grows substantially from one week to another, we will be introducing new lessons across the curriculum through the medium of English and Welsh.

"Some of our lessons will offer support to non-Welsh speaking parents and their children to help with the continuation of their Welsh medium education and to ease the transition back into school life.

"We work closely with teachers and educational consultants on all of our educational productions meaning that parents across Wales can be assured that BBC Bitesize will support and advance their children's structured learning paths through entertaining and playful content."