Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Image caption Gerallt Davies was awarded an MBE in 2019 for services to first aid provision in Wales

Tributes have been paid to a paramedic, the first member of the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust to die with Covid-19, according to its chief executive.

Gerallt Davies, who was based at Cwmbwrla Station in Swansea, joined the service in 1994.

Boss Jason Killens said his death was a "devastating blow for us all".

"Our focus now is on supporting Gerallt's family and bereaved colleagues at this very difficult time," he said.

Mr Davies was also the national operations officer for St John Ambulance Cymru.

He was awarded an MBE in 2019 for services to first aid provision in Wales.

The Safer Swansea Partnership, a group set up to reduce crime, said Mr Davies cared for others while "always having a smile on his face and time for everyone".

On Monday, Public Health Wales said nine more people in Wales have died with coronavirus - taking the total number to 584.

The daily figure includes deaths in hospitals and may also include some deaths recorded in community settings like care homes.