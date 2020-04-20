A man arrested under the Terrorism Act has now been rearrested under different legislation.

The 20-year-old man, who was arrested in Cyncoed, Cardiff, on Sunday morning will now no longer face further action under the terrorism laws, South Wales Police said.

However, he was subsequently arrested under the Explosive Substances Act and the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The force said he has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.