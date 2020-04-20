Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Harris Avenue, in the Rumney area of Cardiff

A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a 21-year-old man was badly injured in a machete and shotgun attack in Cardiff.

Officers were called to Harris Avenue in Rumney at 15:25 BST on 13 April after reports of a serious assault.

Kamal Legall, 25, from Fairwater, Cardiff, will appear before Cardiff magistrates on Tuesday.

Keiron Hassan, 32, from Ely in Cardiff, has also been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

Two other men previously arrested in connection with the attempted murder have been released from custody while inquiries continue, South Wales Police said.

The victim has undergone surgery at the city's University Hospital of Wales and has since been discharged.

Anyone who has information has been asked to contact the force.