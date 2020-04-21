Firefighters return to scenes of deliberate blazes

Image copyright Melanie de Castro Pugh Image caption Fires raged on the mountain above Ystrad, in the Rhondda Valley, on Monday evening

Firefighters have returned to the scenes of a number of grass fires which had been deliberately lit on Monday.

South Wales fire service attended "high numbers" of blazes, including on the mountain above Dinam Park Avenue, Ton Pentre in the Rhondda Valley.

On the mountain above nearby Ystrad, there were dramatic scenes as flames and smoke filled the sky behind homes.

There were also wildfires on Llantrisant Common, in Talbot Green, and at Cymmer Hill, in Maesteg.

And the service monitored a blaze near Llechryd, at the top of the Rhymney Valley, near the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

The largest incident was between Ystrad and Pentre, in the Rhondda Valley.

More than 25 firefighters were called, along with specialist off-road vehicles. The fire was first reported just before 19:00 BST.

Another large grass fire was reported at Caerau, Maesteg just before 20:00.

Firefighters have also returned to the scene of a blaze which began on Llangynidr Mountain, Tredegar.

Image copyright Melanie de Castro Pugh Image caption Flames and smoke filled the sky in Ystrad

In north Wales, the emergency services were called to a large mountain fire in Denbighshire, on Monday evening.

Three hundred square metres of forestry was burned in the incident at Coed Pen-y-garth, Glyndyfrdwy, near Corwen.

Four fire crews attended the incident at 20:47 on Monday.

They extinguished the flames with hoses and beaters, declaring it over at 22:41.