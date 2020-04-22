Image caption Tens of thousands of tonnes of rubbish are dumped every year in Wales, including here in Coedkernew, near Newport

Rubble, wrecked furniture and hundreds of tyres were among items dumped by fly-tippers near Newport.

Fly-tipping in Coedkernew has been a problem for some time but it has become worse in recent weeks, it is claimed.

App ClearWaste said it had received an 88% increase in tipping reports in Wales since the coronavirus lockdown.

A Newport councillor said the closure of council tips was a factor but blamed "unscrupulous" fly-tippers taking advantage of "fewer eyes".

Councillor Allan Morris represents Liswerry Ward on the city council but lives in Coedkernew, near the fly-tipping hotspot nicknamed "the road to nowhere".

Image caption The "road to nowhere" in Coedkernew has been blighted by fly-tipping for years

He believes the authority's waste sites would "ideally" be open, but could not criticise the council for wanting to protect staff.

"People are accumulating more rubbish because they are at home all the time," he explained.

"But unscrupulous people are taking advantage of sensible people staying home because there are fewer eyes on them dumping their unwanted goods."

Newport Council has been asked to comment.

Every year, tens of thousands of tonnes of rubbish are ditched in Wales, which costs millions of pounds to clear.

Fly-Tipping Action Wales said there had been a rise in rubbish collection services advertised on social media.

But Mr Morris warned people to take extra precautions if they were paying for waste to be taken away.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A Newport road filled with rubbish

"If people are paying people to take their stuff away, you should ask for photos of it at its final destination before you part with your money," he added.

Anyone using an unlicensed collector could be fined £300. Fly-tippers can be fined £50,000 or be jailed.

ClearWaste founder Martin Montague said fly-tipping was "disgusting" and said it "adds to the burden" on police and council officers at a time of national crisis.

In Scotland the rise was 83% and in Northern Ireland 67%. In some London boroughs reports had more than doubled.

Image caption It costs millions of pounds to clear up the rubbish illegally tipped in Wales

A man in a different area of Newport claimed the problem had not got worse, but had not improved either.

Brian Miles, who represents Peterstone on Wentlooge community council, said it was because regular fly-tippers would not use council sites anyway, so the fact they were closed was irrelevant.

Mr Miles said rotten food, animal carcasses, boats and even caravans were regularly dumped in the area.

"We have got hundreds and hundreds of tonnes of waste dumped in the area - and it's not a new problem," he added.

Image copyright CARWYN THOMAS Image caption Fly-Tipping Action Wales said there were 35,000 incidents a year

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), which represents local authorities, said councils had closed household waste sites in response to government guidance, but that it was "under constant review".

A spokesman said: "We understand that this is a very challenging time for everyone. However, fly tipping remains entirely unacceptable and is a criminal offence.

"We would urge everyone to act responsibly by storing any waste which isn't suitable for recycling or residual collection until normal service is resumed."

The Welsh Government said it was aware some councils had reported an increase in tipping and was "monitoring" the situation with the WLGA, councils and Fly-tipping Action Wales.

A spokesman added: "Fly-tipping is never justified under any circumstances and we remind everyone to ensure any waste is stored safely or disposed of legally."