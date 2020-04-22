Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prof Richard B Davies was sacked by Swansea University in July 2019

The former vice chancellor at Swansea University has lost an appeal against a decision to sack him.

Prof Richard B Davies was sacked by the university in July 2019 for gross misconduct.

The university had also previously rejected an appeal from Prof Marc Clement, the dean of the school of management, who was also dismissed.

Prof Davies said he had not heard from Swansea University directly and therefore could not comment.

A third member of staff, Steve Poole, also had an appeal against his dismissal rejected.

Image caption Prof Marc Clement was also sacked and also lost an appeal

In a statement, Swansea University said: "The appeal panel has now been able to fully consider the appeal made by Swansea University's former vice chancellor, Richard Davies, and has rejected it.

"Richard Davies was dismissed from his post for failing to ensure appropriate governance and scrutiny, attempting to change governance to avoid scrutiny of certain projects and was found to have failed to act in the best interests of the university, in his role as vice chancellor, chief executive and as a trustee.

"The grievance and grievance outcome appeal brought by Richard Davies was also rejected at each stage as not being supported by the evidence."

The university added a "large and complex" police investigation by the Regional Organised Crime Unit was still being carried out and it would take a "number of years" before it was concluded.