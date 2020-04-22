Image copyright Family photo Image caption John Griffiths and wife Gwenda lost their grandson Rhun nine weeks ago

A mother who lost her son in a car crash earlier this year has described the "cruel" pain of losing her father as well, weeks later with Covid-19.

John Griffiths, 78, died after testing positive for coronavirus, just months after losing his "close" grandson Rhun, himself a father-of-two, in a crash.

"We've buried two people in a little over nine weeks," said Linda Jones.

"It is cruel and I don't know how we cope. If we stopped to think about it, I don't think we'd get out of bed."

Mr Griffiths was initially taken to hospital in Bangor after collapsing twice at his home in Abersoch on the Llyn Peninsula - and the father-of-two tested positive for coronavirus on his 54th wedding anniversary.

Wife Gwenda was unable to see him in hospital before he died at Ysbyty Gwynedd on 9 April.

"I think Rhun's death must have had an impact on my father," said Ms Jones, headteacher at the local primary school in Abersoch.

"Rhun would work nearby and would visit his grandparents' home four or five times a week."

The 27-year-old was killed in an early hours crash near his home in Gwynedd, leaving a widow and two young daughters.

His eldest daughter recently celebrated her fourth birthday, an occasion which most of the family were not allowed to attend.

"She doesn't understand," added Ms Jones. "But she had her party with her family not there.

"When we lost Rhun, hundreds of people contacted us, calling at the house and so on.

"But when mum lost dad, people couldn't come over for a cup of tea or to give her a hug because of the distancing rules.

"The last time my mother saw my father was him giving her the thumbs up as he was taken into the ambulance."

His family does not know how Mr Griffiths contracted Covid-19 as he had shown no symptoms before being admitted to hospital.

"He was a man of his village," added Ms Jones.

"He would only go the local shop. He loved his family, was well-known and much loved.

"I am so angry, we keep asking 'why John'? We haven't heard about anyone else on the Llyn Peninsula who has got the virus."

Of Wales' 609 deaths from coronavirus, the grandfather-of-four is one of the 12 that have been in Gwynedd.

Only 10 close family members were allowed to attend the funeral of the keen golfer who was captain of the club in Abersoch in 1993.

"The people in the village all came out onto the street, all dressed smartly and some in their golf club blazer," said Ms Jones.

